Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been drawn against Aduana Stars in the 2022/2023 MTN FA Cup Round of 16.

The Porcupine Warriors will be playing as the away team at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.

Kotoko’s last visit to Aduana Stars ended goalless in the betpawa Premier League on 1st January, 2023.

Real Tamale United will host Samartex FC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale in an all-Premier League affair.

Dreams FC, who eliminated holders, Accra Hearts of Oak will face Division one side, Liberty Professionals.

The matches will be played between 24th and 26th February 2023.

FULL MTN FA CUP – R16 FIXTURES

Northern Sector

King Faisal vs Steadfast Aduana FC vs Asante Kotoko Nsoatreman FC vs Debibi United Real Tamale United vs FC Samartex

Southern Sector