Showbiz Entertainment Africa (SEAfrica) will co-host its first Academy conference with Ghana on Friday, February 24, 2023, at The Bioscope, Maboneng in South Africa.

The conference, now a hybrid experience, is the only event in Africa dedicated to the development and growth of the entertainment industry across creative disciplines.

With exhibitions, workshops and networking sessions, it is the ultimate business meeting place for talent, managers, entrepreneurs, businesses, students and other role players in the entertainment industry to stay ahead of the dynamic and ever-changing industry.

This year, the organisation will see two conferences, with the first conference focused specifically on meeting the information needs of a youthful audience; fostering career development in the creative industries; highlighting the career opportunities behind the scenes in the world of entertainment.

As always, conference attendees and streamers can expect first-hand testimonies from people who have walked the talk and stood the test of time in the industry.

Co-hosting with Ghana, the event will be mceed by Ghana’s celebrated media personality AJ Akuoko-Sarpong.

The speaker lined-up includes a session on, “The Evolution of Artist Publicity Management” by celebrity publicist Sheila Afrari; musician and activist Nomsa Mazwai will lead a session titled “Creativity is Not Enough” and podcast industrialist Gavin Kennedy will host a session titled “To Be Understood You Must First #BeHeard” to name a few.

The conference will take place at the Bioscope in Maboneng, Johannesburg to a pre-registered audience – registrations are free and are subject to validation.

The event sessions will also be live-streamed to an interactive audience through YouTube and shared on SEAfrica’s social media platforms.