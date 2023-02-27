‘Carry Go’ is the first official single release for 2023. Crooned in a mid-tempo vein, Sista Afia discusses her romantic life and lays out her goals.

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia has released the music video for her latest new single track ‘Carry Go’

She emphasized the enjoyable aspects of relationships, the quality time she can spend with a partner, and the importance of money at this time.

The song was produced by Abochi while the video was directed by award-winning music videos director, Xbills Ebenezer.

The video is dominantly bright-themed with two beautiful sceneries that are meant to coordinate the story appropriately.

Francisca Gawugah known by the stage name Sista Afia, gained recognition following the release of her single “Jeje”, which features dancehall artist Shatta Wale and Afezi Perry

Watch the ‘Carry Go’ video below: