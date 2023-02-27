Tension is mounting in Begoro in the Fanteakwa North District following alleged attempts by Okyehene Amoatia Ofori Panin, the overlord of the Akyem Abuakwa State to install a new Begorohene on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Members of the Asona Royal Family who held a press conference on Monday in Begoro accused Okyehene Amoatia Ofori Panin of trying to circumvent tried and tested customs by imposing one Amfo Amoamaa without the consent of legitimate kingmakers and Abakomahene of Begoro.

According to the Asona Royal Family, even though there is a pending case at the national house of chiefs restraining all parties, the Okyehene through his secretary has issued a notice to still carry out the installation process, a situation they say will threaten the peace being enjoyed in the area.

The late Fanteakwahene and Benkumhene of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, Dasebere Awua Kotoko II who passed away 3 years ago is yet to be replaced.

The Spokesperson of the Asona Royal family Daniel Darko who addressed the media called on the Inspector General of Police, the National Security Ministry, the Chieftaincy Ministry, and President Akufo-Addo to call Okyehene to order.

“He [Okyehene] conveyed a meeting with the sub-chiefs of Begoro on February 21 and asked them to accept the Amfo Amoamaa’s installation but the Abakomahene challenged him and told him that the case was still pending for hearing at the National House of Chiefs but the Okyehene responded that he will cause the installation and that if the Abakomahene has the power, he should bring a case of contempt against him.