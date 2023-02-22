The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said it is not perturbed about the decision of former president John Dramani Mahama to run for president in the 2024 general elections.

Director of Communications for the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah said the party is not worried about a man who has no track record to show when he was president.

Mr. Mahama on Tuesday, February, 21 declared his intention to lead the NDC again into the election of 2024 after a failed attempt in 2016 and 2020.

Subsequently, a team of loyalists on Wednesday, February 22 picked up nomination forms on his behalf.

Speaking to journalists in Accra after the forms had been picked on Mr. Mahama’s behalf, Mr. Ahiagbah said the NPP will win the 2024 election.

Asked if the NPP was afraid of Mr. Mahama’s intention to contest the 2024 elections, Mr. Ahiagbah said it will neither be difficult nor surprising to beat him because the NPP had already done so on two occasions.

“We have beaten him twice, so you just conclude for yourself if we are afraid of him. It is all mathematical, and we have defeated him twice. He is even afraid to plainly declare whether he is going to contest or not. We are ready for him.”

Mr. Ahiagbah said the NPP is currently only worried about how to improve Ghana’s economy and is not worried about John Mahama who they are certain of beating.

“We are interested in how we can build our economy, and we want to know whether he has the solution because we saw him vanquish the gains that he got, and we saw him collapse our economy and banking sector. He doesn’t have what it takes to improve Ghana because if he had what it took to do that, he wouldn’t have vanquished our economic gains and taken us to the IMF.”