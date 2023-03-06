The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has called on Ghanaians to boycott the Independence Day anniversary because it has lost its significance.

The CPP said it a misplaced priority for the government to be spending so much money on the 6th March celebrations, at a time when the country is battling its worst economic crunch.

Speaking to Citi News, the General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Nana Yaa Gyantuah called on the government to rather focus on finding solutions to solve the current economic crisis.

“It doesn’t make sense to the CPP that today, there is a celebration. Today is the day that Ghanaians should boycott the celebration because we are not independent. When Kwame Nkrumah and the CPP were in power, China was our protege but today we are going to China to beg because Akufo-Addo has mismanaged the economy. Since the economy is in dire straits, Ghanaians should boycott the celebration to send a strong signal.”

On its part, the People’s National Convention (PNC) said Ghana can longer be proud of itself given the level of retarded socio-economic growth.

“Malaysia and Ghana celebrate independence on the same day but can you compare their development or even GDP to ours? No. We cannot be proud of where we are now. To be proud, we have to be sure that Ghana works again. I see political parties trying everything within their power to come into government and no one cares about the right things being done”, says Janet Nabila, General Secretary of the PNC.”

Ghana is today, March 6, 2023, marking its 66th Independence Day at Ho, the Volta Regional capital.

The event is being co-hosted with the Adaklu District at the Volta Regional Youth Resource Centre at Adaklu.

The Volta Regional Coordinating Council has been working feverishly to put the necessary arrangements in place to make this year’s celebration memorable since the announcement was made.

This year’s event is on the theme: “Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose”. President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau, who is also the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), is the Special Guest of Honour.

More than 5,000 people from across the country, including members of the diplomatic corps, the clergy, traditional rulers and other dignitaries are in the Municipality to participate in the event. In 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo decided the independence celebration be held on a rotational basis to open the regions to the world to boost the local economy.

This is the first time that the Volta Region is hosting the national independence parade, which commemorates the Day Ghana formally weaned itself from British colonial rule.

A total of 22 contingents from the various security agencies and 12 from the various schools in the Volta Region would be on parade, aside from other performances.