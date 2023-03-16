The Nkawkaw Magistrate Court has remanded into prison custody the 71-year-old visually-impaired man who allegedly killed his wife on Tuesday dawn.

George Mudor allegedly beheaded his wife at Abepotia a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality after the wife threatened to divorce him.

Prior to the despicable act, George who engaged in a heated confrontation with his wife accused her of being ungrateful after she threatened to divorce him.

The accused person who was arraigned before the Nkawkaw magistrate court presided over by His Lordship Isaac Adjei remanded the suspect on his own conviction to reappear in two weeks time as the police continue with their investigations.