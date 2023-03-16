Rev. Adotey Lartey Memorial School has emerged the winner amongst ten schools which contested in the Beta Malt Flip It Art Recycling Challenge organised by Accra Brewery Plc.

The competition was held to unearth the creative abilities of young people in recycling plastic waste for meaningful purposes.

The school scored 85 points for designing a hut with 675 recycled bottles of Beta Malt with other materials.

The winner took home a cash prize of GH¢10,000 with the two runners-up; Ashaiman No 3 Basic School, and Flagstaff House Basic School receiving GH¢7,000 and GH¢5,000 respectively.

The rest received souvenirs.

Speaking to Citi News, a JHS 3 student with the Rev. Adotey Lartey Memorial School, Deborah Doreen expressed her excitement about the feat and thanked all who contributed to the project.

“We only picked Beta Malt bottles to help create the Zama hut. We got the idea from the northern part of the country. The fishermen always use this building for relaxation. They relax in it after a hard day’s work while their women cook for them to eat. I feel proud of my school. I feel proud for us winning, people who helped in the competition”, she noted.

Meanwhile, the Head of Marketing at the Accra Brewery Plc, Chuka Nnaobi stressed the need to encourage children to protect the environment by recycling plastic waste.

“We often call them leaders of tomorrow, but we believe that they can show us what it means to keep our environment clean. So, the first step is this clean-up exercise to turn around this waste plastic into this creative art. But that’s the first step”.

“The next step is a way to continuously encourage reusing plastic waste. So, what we have done right now is provide recycling bins in all those schools to encourage them to drop their waste in these bins. As a continuous process, we need everyone including you (the media) to join us to take care of our environment. When you drink something, don’t throw the bottle on the floor. Take it and recycle it or reuse it for something interesting. I hope that this art that we are going to introduce today can encourage our children to manage plastic waste into something more tangible that we can all use to keep our environment,” he said.