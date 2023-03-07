Nestlé Ghana Limited, through its brand MILO®, and in collaboration with the Ministry of Education has reaffirmed its dedication to recognizing academic achievement in Ghana through the President’s Independence Day Awards.

This year, seventy-two (72) students, including eight (8) with special educational needs were recognized for their outstanding performance in the 2021 and 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).

As part of their award package, each student received a cash prize, a laptop, and a year’s-long supply of Nestlé products as well as a signed certificate by the President of the Republic of Ghana. These prizes were the icing on the cake, following a series of exciting activities organized for the awardees, including visits to Parliament House and the Ministry of Education, a tour of the Nestlé factory in Tema and an air-experience at the Air Force Base in Burma Camp.

The award ceremony, which was held at the Accra International Conference Center, was attended by ministers of state, members of the diplomatic corps and traditional leaders.

In his address at the ceremony, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo congratulated the award recipients and encouraged them to continue to work hard and to strive for excellence in their chosen fields. He also thanked Nestlé for their continued support of the awards ceremony and for their commitment to promoting excellence among Ghanaian youth.

The Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana Limited, Mr. Georgios Badaro, in his remarks, highlighted that Nestlé’s longstanding partnership with the Presidency and the Ministry of Education recognizes the achievements of young Ghanaian talents to motivate them to strive for excellence in all their endeavours and become responsible future leaders in the country.

The President’s Independence Day Awards was established in 1993. Since its inception, the award scheme has rewarded brilliant young students between the ages of 14 and 19 from across regions of Ghana. The awardees are selected based on their exceptional academic performances in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). Nestlé’s beverage brand MILO® has been a proud partner of the Awards for 16 years.

Aside the President’s Independence Day Awards, Nestlé MILO® champions other youth development initiatives in sports such as the MILO® under – 13 Champion’s League and the MILO® Sports Development Program which reach over 100,000 schoolchildren across the country every year.