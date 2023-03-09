Financial analyst cum chattered accountant, Mr. Daniel Aseidu who doubles as the Managing Director of OmniBSIC Bank has appointed Media Mogul and Tourism Consultant Abeiku Aggrey Santana as the Bank’s official MC for its fitness and health exercise events.

The maiden edition of this social activity took place in Accra over the weekend at Burma Camp with the participation of the Armed Forces Music School Band, vendors, customers, staff, and management of OmniBSIC bank.

The walk started from Burma Camp and went through Aviation Road to Airport Junction, then to 37 and back to Burma Camp.

It was an exhilarating experience as participants walked, jogged, and ran to the rhythm of the music provided by the Armed Forces Music School Band.

The aim of the walk was to promote healthy living and physical fitness among Ghanaians. It was also an opportunity for individuals to connect with others and have some fun in a relaxed environment.

The event was well-attended, with people from all walks of life coming together to take part in the walk.

The participants engaged in various games like Volleyball, Football, Aerobics, Long Tennis, Basketball, and competed for trophies and medals.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Daniel Asiedu, the Managing Director of OmniBSIC, explained that the health walk was organized to mark a new beginning, according to him, the health walk symbolizes unity and their readiness to start working towards a vision of becoming the number one bank in customer service in Ghana.

He was optimistic and assured customers to have confidence in them because “we are bigger and stronger together, so customers have nothing to worry about,” he said.

“2023 is a new beginning, we are taking off and we expect our clients to experience the difference whenever they visit our banking hall…we are coming with a new mentality and we expect our customers to look out for us especially our old clients to continue doing business us…,” he averred.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to existing and prospective customers and urged them to continue doing business with them.

OmniBSIC Health Walk was a resounding success, with participants having a great time while promoting healthy living and physical fitness. It was an excellent initiative by OmniBSIC, and we hope to see more events like this in the future.