OmniBSIC Bank, the fastest-growing Bank in Ghana and Bank of the Year, 2023 has relocated its Anloga Branch in Kumasi to the City Style Building on Stadium Road Amakom, Kumasi as part of the Bank’s ongoing brand enhancement effort.

The relocation of the branch is aimed at providing an improved banking experience, easy accessibility, ample car parking, and a welcoming environment, reflecting the Bank’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its clientele. The new branch offers an upgraded and modern banking environment with a focus on convenience and exceptional customer service.

Eric Evans Abban, Divisional Head for Ashanti and other Regions, in his opening remarks, on behalf of Management expressed the Bank’s dedication to elevating customer service standards. He emphasized that the move symbolizes the Bank’s commitment to exceptional customer service.

“Our primary goal has always been to provide support to our customers, offering them tailored solutions for their individual, family, and business needs”. He added that we recognize that this new beautiful physical office alone cannot make our customer service excellent thus we also ensure that the right staff are selected and trained to serve our cherished customers.”

Rev. Ernest Odame, District Pastor of the Presbyterian Church, KNUST, commended the staff of the Amakom Branch for their dedication to customer service and encouraged them to continue giving their best, emphasizing that exemplary customer service is pivotal to growing the customer base and building a lasting relationship. Rev. Odame also urged the staff to be proactive and responsive, adding value to customers’ financial journeys.

In recognition of the Bank’s commitment to excellence, OmniBSIC Bank has received prestigious awards, including Bank of the Year (Ghana Business Awards, 2023), Fastest Growing Corporate Bank, Ghana (Global Banking and Finance Awards, 2023) and CIMG 2022 – 5 Stars In Customer Satisfaction – Consumer Banking, 5 Stars In Customer Satisfaction – Business Banking, 5 Stars In Service Quality – Business Banking and 5 Stars In Service Quality.

These accolades serve as a testament to the Bank’s dedication to delivering outstanding financial services and further solidifying its vision of becoming the number one bank in customer service delivery and value creation for all stakeholders.