The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has apologised to Ghanaians for the Black Stars’ group-stage exit from the 2023 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

Ghana crashed out of AFCON 2023 winless, losing their opening game in the competition to Cape Verde, before draws with Egypt and Mozambique saw them finish with two points.

In a statement on Tuesday, the GFA took responsibility for the Black Stars’ sub-par campaign, stating that it “fell short of the high expectations we all share.”

“The Ghana Football Association extends our sincerest apologies to the good people of Ghana and all stakeholders for the recent disappointing performance of the senior national team, the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023,” the FA said.

“We understand the disappointment and frustration that such results can bring to our passionate football-loving nation.

“We take full responsibility for the disappointment.”

Head coach, Chris Hughton was fired after Ghana’s exit was confirmed, while the Black Stars’ technical team was also dissolved.

The search for a new head coach is being spearheaded by a five-member committee led by Vice President, Mark Addo.

The GFA also announced that after a meeting of the Executive Council of the Association and Chairmen of the RFAs it was conducting a thorough review of various aspects of the national team, including strategies, training, compensation and overall structure.