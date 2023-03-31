As part of its activities for the month of March in honour of International Women’s Day, staff of AirtelTigo interacted and donated to students of the Presbyterian Senior High and Technical School, Larteh in the Eastern Region during their Student Representative Council week.

During the day-long event, staff spent the day interacting with the students on various topics including embracing equity, Goal setting and Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). The students – comprising 70% females and 30% males were encouraged to explore various career paths and not restrict themselves only to what they learn in senior high school.

Presenting a cheque of GHS 15,000 and books to the students, Atul Narain Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at AirtelTigo, encouraged them to focused on their education and continue to do their best in their various courses. “He spoke about the vast opportunity available to them in a telecommunication company like AirtelTigo and expressed the willingness to have some of them intern or work with AirtelTigo after school in future.

Nancy Assor Asiedu-Amrado, Head of Brands and Communication at AirtelTigo, in her interaction with the students, highlighted the importance of maintaining balance in their academic life and gave them some goal-setting tips as well as she encouraged the students to learn how to say no to sexual advances and to stand up for themselves, if they find themselves in similar circumstances. She also cautioned the teachers not to entertain any form of bias in teaching the young girls and boys, but embrace equity.

Alex Offei-Lartey, AirtelTigo Head of Digital Marketing and New Product, also discussed the importance of attaining equity. He spoke on the topic “Boys are not left out: gender equity.” He spoke with the male students, who shared instances of how they supported and helped the female students.

The Director of Due Diligence and Planning, Esther Gyamfi, also shared a personal experience of how she leveraged on technology to advance in her career. Her life story provided inspiration for the students.

Sarah Odei-Amoani, GMB 22 representative for Eastern Region and Ghana’s STEM Ambassador was also present to grace the occasion. she urged the students to explore the many possibilities open to them in STEM education.

In her closing remarks, the headmistress of the school, Gladys Oforiwaa Okyere Otu, expressed gratitude to AirtelTigo saying. “On behalf of the staff and students of Presbyterian Senior High and Technical School, we are extremely grateful for your time and donation. For busy professionals like you to take time off your schedules on a weekday to travel and spend the whole day with us, it makes us feel special.”

Staff of AirtelTigo also toured the school facilities and had informal one-on-one sessions with the students.