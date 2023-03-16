Kennedy Agyapong, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, wants President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to apologize to former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

Mr. Agyapong believes Charles Adu Boahen’s dismissal as a result of an exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas was unfair and unjust.

The call by Kennedy Agyapong who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin Central comes after a High Court in Accra dismissed a defamation suit filed against him by Anas following the lawmaker’s broadcast of a documentary against Anas and his Tigereye PI team.

The Judge, Justice Eric Baah has described Anas’ work as not being investigative journalism but investigative terrorism.

Kennedy Agyapong told journalists after the ruling that Charles Adu Boahen was treated unfairly.

“I think the NPP, President Akufo-Addo and the Vice President should apologize to Adu Boahen for what they have done to him because of a simple thing that Anas did. They have disgraced Adu Boahen and based on the judgement, the President must apologize to him. They cannot sacrifice innocent people like that”.

Anas brought a GH¢25 million defamatory suit against the vociferous legislator but the court in a ruling on Wednesday, March 15, said the suit lacks merit.

Anas, in 2018, dragged the lawmaker to court for allegedly defaming him.

In his application, Anas prayed to the court to award aggravated damages of GH¢25 million to compensate him for the alleged defamatory material published against him by the MP.

In a lengthy ruling, Justice Eric Baah held that the plaintiff [Anas Aremeyaw Anas] failed to prove that Kennedy Agyapong defamed the investigative journalist by airing the documentary – “Who watches the watchman”.

The court further held that Agyapong provided sufficient evidence to prove that the plaintiff used the findings of his work to solicit money from persons implicated in the evidence gathered by him.

The evidence, according to the court, also proved that those who were able to pay the sums of money demanded by Anas and his associates got exempted from videos that were shown to the public.

The court concluded that what Anas engaged in was not investigative journalism but rather investigative terrorism.

“I find the claims by the plaintiff [Anas Aremeyaw Anas] meritless, and they are hereby dismissed,” Justice Baah ruled.

Boahen dismissed