Day one of the two-day unforgettable ‘Back to your Village Food Bazaar’ put together by Citi TV/Citi FM has commenced in earnest at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

Between Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26, patrons will be treated to unforgettable and delectable local cuisine.

With more than 90 exhibitors, there is a variety of dishes drawn from the various regions in Ghana, including Omo tuo, Tubaani, Banku, Tuo Zaafi, Kokonte, Ampesie, Kenkey, ɛtɔ, among others.

There are stands for local dishes, drinks, and snacks.

To make it easy for patrons to navigate through the various stands, there is a Drinks Village, Akan Village, Northern Village, and a Southern Village.

And to spice the event up, there will also be a cooking competition to select winners and know which sector or region will go home with the bragging rights of having the best local cuisine.

The ‘Back To Your Village Food Bazaar’ forms part of Citi TV/Citi FM’s wide range of events to celebrate March as Heritage Month and the ‘Make it Ghana’ agenda.

This year’s #BackToYourVillage Food Bazaar is powered by Citi FM and Citi TV and proudly sponsored by Voltic, Malta Guinness, Africa Business Bureau, Fortune Emo pa, Pan African Savings and Loans, and Gino.