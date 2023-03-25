The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has congratulated the six ministerial nominees who were approved by Parliament on Friday, March 24, 2023.

The approval implies that Adansi Asokwa MP, K.T Hammond will fully become the Minister of Trade and Industry after he is sworn into office by the President with the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah serving as his deputy.

The same applies to Bryan Acheampong, Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development and Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Finance.

Mr Bagbin after announcing the outcome of the voting exercise said “Honorable members on your behalf, I will congratulate the Ministers-designate for being appointed by the President to the ministries aforementioned. Congratulations,” he said.

At the end of voting, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin announced that 272 took part in the exercise while three MPs were absent.

KT Hammond

154 YES votes

116 NO votes

1 rejected ballot

1 abstention

Bryan Acheampong

167 YES votes

98 NO votes

4 rejected ballots

3 abstentions

Asamoah Boateng

147 YES votes

122 NO votes

3 abstentions

Mohammed Amin Adam

152 YES votes

117 NO votes

1 rejected ballot

2 abstentions

OB Amoah

149 YES votes

120 NO votes

3 abstentions

Stephan Amoah

146 YES votes

123 No votes

3 abstentions