The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has congratulated the six ministerial nominees who were approved by Parliament on Friday, March 24, 2023.
The approval implies that Adansi Asokwa MP, K.T Hammond will fully become the Minister of Trade and Industry after he is sworn into office by the President with the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah serving as his deputy.
The same applies to Bryan Acheampong, Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development and Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Finance.
Mr Bagbin after announcing the outcome of the voting exercise said “Honorable members on your behalf, I will congratulate the Ministers-designate for being appointed by the President to the ministries aforementioned. Congratulations,” he said.
At the end of voting, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin announced that 272 took part in the exercise while three MPs were absent.
KT Hammond
154 YES votes
116 NO votes
1 rejected ballot
1 abstention
Bryan Acheampong
167 YES votes
98 NO votes
4 rejected ballots
3 abstentions
Asamoah Boateng
147 YES votes
122 NO votes
3 abstentions
Mohammed Amin Adam
152 YES votes
117 NO votes
1 rejected ballot
2 abstentions
OB Amoah
149 YES votes
120 NO votes
3 abstentions
Stephan Amoah
146 YES votes
123 No votes
3 abstentions