The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the new Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton will be unveiled on March 20, 2023.

According to the football governing body, the British-born of Ghanaian descent will be unveiled in Kumasi, three days ahead of Ghana’s game against Angola.

The Black Stars of Ghana will lock horns with Palancras Negras of Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on March 23 before travelling to Luanda on March 27, 2023, for the reverse encounter.

Hughton, 64, has also named his first-ever squad after taking charge as head coach.

He was Ghana’s Technical Advisor during the reign of Otto Addo and a member of the technical team of the Black Stars during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The former Tottenham fullback has managed clubs like Newcastle, Birmingham City, Norwich City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest.