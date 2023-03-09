The Ga West Municipal Assembly is cautioning persons who are building along the Ofankor-Nsawam junction road while construction of the road continues to cease operations.

The assembly says all buildings found within the road reservation during a further expansion of the road will be demolished.

Speaking to Citi News after inspecting the road, Chief Executive of Ga West Municipal Assembly, Clement Wilkinson, stressed that the contractors are not done with the design of the Ofankor-Nsawam junction road hence individuals must desist from building along the stretch.

“We are trying to advise everybody, that is why I’m always on this road trying to advise people to be very careful on how they are building along the road. After the main 90 meters, people started building. We haven’t finished with the road. We are not done with the design, anything can happen.”

“If we want to add another lane, and you have built on it a few months ago, you don’t have the permit, but you are doing it. So it’s a warning, we have to educate them so that they don’t do it,” Clement Wilkinson said.