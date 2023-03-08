The Heritage Caravan is in its 5th day with patrons heading to Sunyani in the Bono Region.

For the past 4 days, patrons have visited Volta, Eastern, Ashanti, Upper East, and Northern regions where they were treated to indigenous foods, culture, and traditions as part of Citi TV/Citi FM’s Heritage Month dubbed ‘Make it Ghana’ aimed at promoting investment, tourism and film in the country.

Before leaving Tamale, patrons were treated to fantastic Northern culture and dances at the Red Clay Studio after an intriguing education on Red Clay’s art enterprise.

They shared their stories on how excited they are on the Heritage Caravan to see interesting places in the country.

About Heritage Caravan

The Heritage Caravan is part of Citi TV and Citi FM’s Heritage Month.

It is a week-long road trip that takes participants through various regions of Ghana in order to experience the rich culture, dynamic traditions, and historical snippets of Ghanaian heritage.

This year’s Caravan left Accra on Saturday, March 4, 2023, and will return on March 11.

The Heritage Caravan 2023 is powered by Citi TV in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority with support from Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Hollard Ghana, the European Union, Malta Guinness, Ebony Condoms, GOIL Company Ltd., National Lotteries Authority, Voltic Mineral Water and Colgate Natural Extracts.