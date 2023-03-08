The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced that following the swoop at Ashaiman-Taifa and Tulaku, military personnel have picked up about 184 suspects aged between 21 and 47 years old.

GAF in a statement issued on March 7, 2023 said the suspects have since been handed over to the Military Police adding that they will later be handed over to the Ghana Police Service for screening and for further action.

“Following the operations at Ashaiman-Taifa and Tulaku, the military personnel picked up about 184

suspects aged between 21 and 47 years old and have since handed them over to the Military Police and

subsequently to be sent to the Ghana Police Service for screening and for further action. During the course of the

swoop, the personnel seized 29 slabs and 57 mini slabs of suspected indian hemp and amnesia among other forms of the narcotics,” GAF said in its statement signed by its Director General, Public Relations, Brigadier General, E. Aggrey-Quarshie.

GAF acknowledged that it was regrettable some innocent persons were caught up in the operation.

“GAF however acknowledges that regrettably some innocent persons might have been caught up in the operation and consequently suffered some distress due to the location they found themselves at the time,”

GAF called on the public to assist with information that might lead to the arrest of criminals.

“GAF accordingly wishes to urge the general public to provide useful information, support the security agencies

in weeding out criminals and miscreants from our communities and to desist from shielding and conniving with

such suspects in order to the curb criminal activities in the country,” the military said in the statement.

Soldiers unleashed mayhem on some residents of Ashaiman on Tuesday with helicopters flying over the area because a young military officer, Trooper Imoro Sherrif, was allegedly stabbed in the town on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The 22-year-old soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band in Sunyani in the Bono Region was said to be returning from his girlfriend’s house in Taifa and heading toward his residence at Zongo-Laka in Ashaiman when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Read below GAF’s full statement