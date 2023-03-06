Felix Ofosu Kwakye, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has vehemently criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for claiming that Ghana’s economic crisis has been well-managed.

President Akufo-Addo in an address at Ho during the 66th Independence Day celebrations promised that his administration would keep trying everything in its power to solve the country’s present problems.

He said despite the numerous difficulties, Ghanaians should be grateful for his outstanding leadership in preventing the economic crisis from getting worse.

Felix Ofosu Kwakye, however, expressed concern that the Akufo-Addo administration is still in denial about the devastating impact that the economy’s bad management has had on living standards.

“We in the NDC will not be part of that shameful display of lack of judgement on the part of the government. So if the President and his NPP think that the most important thing at this point in time in our country’s history where people are suffering is this, then it is over to him and we can’t be part of it.

“We would have thought that, after all the difficulties, the President will heed the complaints of Ghanaians but he’s turned a blind eye. Instead of a blessing, all we see is a curse from the Akufo-Addo government.”

Ghana’s economic metrics have recently been on the decline, with over 50% inflation and a depreciating cedi driving up living expenses.

In order to help the economy recover, the government has been forced to turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion extended loan facility.

The government has implemented a domestic debt exchange program as part of steps to rescue the faltering economy and to satisfy the requirements of the IMF for assistance.

These developments in Mr Kwakye’s view should serve as a wake-up call for the government.

“Rather than applauding him, we should be condemning him. We are in no mood to listen to pedestrian propaganda and hopeless incompetence on the part of this president. How can any leader that has superintended over such a catastrophic collapse of the economy say he has managed it better? In the wake of that, they have thrusted us into the most excruciating hardship in the history of this country and making claims that are at variance with what is on the ground.”