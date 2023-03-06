The Obuasi Municipal was not left out of the 66th Independence Day celebration on Monday 6th March 2023, as school children, parents, members of the security services and Nananom thronged the Obuasi Len Clay sports stadium to mark the day.

The colourful ceremony saw more than 500 school children drawn from 25 schools in the Municipality take part in a march past.

The Chief Executive for the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Elijah Adansi-Bonah who read the keynote address on behalf of the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo highlighted the plethora of developmental projects undertaken by the government, the Member of Parliament and the Assembly.

He mentioned the ongoing construction of internal roads and the 30km Obuasi- Anwiankwanta road, construction of storm drains, the upgrading of Obuasi Government Hospital, the revival of AngloGold Ashanti and the establishment of the KNUST- Obuasi campus which he said is a partnership agreement the Assembly signed with KNUST and AngloGold Ashanti.

“There are several other projects being done and new ones about to commence. I would like to particularly mention the urban park which is meant for providing recreation for our people”.

The MCE averred that the objective of the projects spearheaded by the Government and the Assembly was to improve the standard of living of the people of Obuasi and also support government’s commitment to ensuring that the economy bounces back.

Touching on the theme for this year’s celebration “Our unity. Our strength. Our purpose, Adansi-Bonah underscored the importance of unity in building a successful society. He mentioned that the lack of unity among different groups of people can stifle growth and undermine progress hence called on residents of Obuasi to embrace unity of purpose irrespective of their ethnic or religious background.

On education, the Obuasi MCE advised parents to play an active role in their wards’ education stressing that it is imperative for parents to support government to ensure that the Free Senior High school becomes a success.

BONSEC JHS CROWNED WINNERS OF 2023 MARCH PAST

After a highly competitive march past BONSEC school was crowned winner of the march past amassing 82.67% in the Junior High school category. The school was presented with a plaque, one (1) set of jerseys and two (2) footballs.

Obuasi SDA school came 2nd with Anyinam Methodist JHS B placing 3rd.

In the primary school category; the LEAP school emerged winner with 78.00% with Kokoteasua Experimental MA Basic school placing second with 74.33% whiles Belicks school came third (3rd) with 70.33%.

Benedicta Saaman an immediate past student of AngloGold Ashanti JHS who received a Presidential Award for emerging as the Overall Best Female Graduating BECE Candidate in the Ashanti Region was presented with a citation and a tablet by the Municipal Chief Executive.

All the participating schools were presented with certificates by the Obuasi Municipal Assembly.