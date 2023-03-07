Some patrons of Citi TV’s Heritage Caravan are calling on the Ghana Tourism Authority and major stakeholders to construct rest-stop facilities or collaborate with fuel stations along major roads in order to create comfort for travellers and boost tourism in the country.

Sharing their experiences with Citi News on a 12-hour journey to Bolgatanga, the capital of the Upper East Region on the third day of the 14 region road trip, the caravanites expressed worry over the inconvenience created by the unavailability of such facilities and the unkempt nature of few ones sparsely situated.

Travelling for nine hours from Kumasi to Tamale, the bus stopped at some private fuel stations where patrons took turns to use their washrooms and thus called on government to consider their request.

“The Ghana Tourism Authority should liaise with GOIL to build or construct new and spacious rest stops for travellers, especially tourists like us,” one patron said.

Another added that “the Heritage Caravan experience is awesome, but the only discomfort is on the part of government to make available rest stops at vantage points.”

The Heritage Caravan arrived at Bolgatanga at about 7:35pm on Monday, March 6, 2023, where patrons received a rousing welcome and were treated to indigenous northern meals amidst drumming and cultural performances.

Day 4

Patrons will visit the Paga crocodile pond and pay a courtesy call on the chief of the area on Day four of the fun-filled road trip.

Later, the patrons will return to Tamale for early dinner before visiting the Red Clay gallery in Tamale in the evening.

In another development, patrons of the Heritage Caravan say they are overwhelmed by the details of the packages they are enjoying on the 7-day road trip.

Meanwhile, as Ghana celebrates its 66th independence anniversary some of the patrons said they want Ghana to be a better place hence their decision to participate in this year’s Heritage Caravan.

They believe the road trip will help them to better appreciate the country’s wealth of resources in order to contribute their quota to development.

About Heritage Caravan

The Heritage Caravan is part of Citi TV and Citi FM’s Heritage Month. It is a week-long road trip that takes participants through various regions of Ghana in order to experience the rich culture, dynamic traditions, and historical snippets of Ghanaian heritage.

This year’s Caravan left Accra on Saturday, March 4, 2023, and will return on March 11.

