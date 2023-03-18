Five people have been confirmed dead after a boat carrying mourners capsized on the Volta Lake Saturday morning.

The boat was conveying the mourners from Azizakpe to Azizakpe when it capsized on the lake. Five people are reported to have died instantly while rescue efforts are underway to find other survivors.

The incident which occurred around 9 am on Saturday was allegedly caused by strong winds.

According to an eyewitness account, about 100 persons were crossing Azizakpe, an island community on a 40-seater passenger boat when the incident happened.

The five dead persons were three children below the age of three and two women. All passengers were without life jackets.

In January, eight school children from the Atikagome community in the Sene East District in the Bono East Region died when a boat which was transporting them to school capsized on the Volta Lake on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) confirmed the incident.

The deceased were among 20 schoolchildren in the boat who were travelling from Atikagome to Wayokope, where their school is located.