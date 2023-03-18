The Bolgatanga Midwifery training college in the Upper East Region is appealing to the government for the recruitment of staff and construction of hostel facilities for academic work in the college.

The college has had to turn down 570 applicants for the 2022/23 academic year due to inadequate accommodation and low staff.

Speaking at the college’s 17th matriculation in Bolgatanga, the Principal of the college, Christiana Amalba, bemoaned the situation and appealed to stakeholders to intervene.

“Large numbers of prospective students apply to this college yearly and each time, we are faced with the painful decision of having to turn down many applicants who otherwise are well qualified but due to the challenges of low academic staff and inadequate facilities, most especially accommodation of students.

Out of 792 applicants, only 222 students were admitted to undergo special training in this college”.

“I want to use this medium to call on the support of all interested parties, investors, local entrepreneurs, alumni and all stakeholders in and outside of the region of the region to help construct hostel facilities to resolve this pressing issue of accommodation of students”.

Mrs Amalba further assured the matriculants of her commitment to creating a conducive environment for enhanced academic work.

She admonished the students to invest their energies into their studies and eschew all acts of indiscipline.

She hinted that all matriculants shall sign a bond of good behaviour and abide by the rules and regulations of the college.

For his part, the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing some challenges facing the college.

He admonished the matriculants to take their studies seriously and refrain from all manner of social vices.

He further cautioned them against the use of mobile phones on social media platforms that could bring the name of the institution into disrepute but rather use the to advance their course of study.