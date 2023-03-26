For the hundreds of people who flocked to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) complex this weekend for Citi TV/Citi FM’s Back to Your Village Food Bazaar, it was clear they were enlivened.

The two-day event saw attendees treated to sumptuous local meals by a variety of indigenous vendors.

It was all smiles and excitement when Citi TV/Citi FM wrapped up the 2023 edition of the #BackToYourVillage Food Bazaar making the location a centre of attraction as the station nears the end of its Heritage Month celebrations.

Patrons and vendors alike could not hide their delight at the fantastic experience the bazaar provided.

There was also a myriad of activities, exciting Ghanaian games and authentic Ghanaian cuisine for patrons of the 2023 edition of Back to Your Village Food Bazaar.

The many regional dishes and beverages were on display in the Akan, Northern, and Southern villages to help patrons relive their favourite cultural experiences in the traditional Ghanaian kitchen.

Also, there were numerous enjoyable activities for children.

This year’s #BackToYourVillage Food Bazaar powered by Citi FM and Citi TV was sponsored by Voltic, Malta Guinness, Africa Business Bureau, Fortune Emo pa, Pan African Savings and Loans and Gino.