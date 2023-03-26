The highlight of the second day of Citi FM/Citi TV’s Back to Your Village Food Bazaar was the moment Ghanaian palm-wine highlife band, Kwan Pa took centre stage with its enthralling performance.

With its kpalongo drums, atumpan, gome, rattle, twin bell, and an acoustic guitar, it was the group’s jama session, which included old school songs and children’s songs, that had the audience dancing and singing along as they reminisce the good old days.

Although they used traditional musical instruments during performances, they also gave most of their pieces a contemporary feel.