Following Citi News’ report on the plight of students in Yilo Krobo Senior High School, government through the Ministry of Education has supplied 350 student desks and 600 student mattresses to the management of the school.

This gesture Citi News understands is to help alleviate the plight of thousands of students of the school who are struggling as a result of lack of dormitory and other ancillary facilities needed for smooth teaching and learning.

Nene Anyeenorgu Teye Agor IX, the Divisional Chief of Okper under the Yilo Krobo traditional area who expressed appreciation towards the gesture appealed to government to concentrate on improving infrastructure in the school.

“At the beginning of the month, after the publication went viral, government sent 350 students mono desks, 600 students mattresses. Thursday, March 16, I was informed that government has also sent 300 metal beds that have been sent to the school. We appreciate the swift response by the Ministry of Education in solving this problem in Yilo Krobo,”.

He added, “I will use this opportunity to appeal to government to pay attention to infrastructure. The boys’ dormitory is a wooden structure and the population is very high, so more infrastructure in terms of dormitories is needed to house all the students and the rising population”.