The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has inaugurated a five-member governing board for the Ghana Water Institute (GWI) formerly the Ghana Water Training School.

The inauguration which was chaired by the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah happened on March 3, 2023, at the premises of the institute in Accra.

The institute has gained accreditation from the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET). It is now positioned to run programmes on the National Proficiency Platform. Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) are also expected to start in September, this year.

The members of the board are Ing. Dr. Clifford Braimah (Chairperson), James Abbey (Member), Ing Richard Appiah Otoo (Member), Dr. Zulkarnien Nashiru, (Member), Vilda Duti (Member).

According to the sector minister, the board should work diligently and contribute their quota to the development of the institute.

“I, therefore, wish to charge the Chairman and Members of Governing Board, to complement Government’s agenda by improving institutional capacity, promoting multi-disciplinary and multi-sectoral approaches to proffer solutions to Water Resource Management in Ghana and the Sub-Region. I must say, the Ministry is impressed with the overall strategic objectives of the Institute. I am, therefore, imploring the Governing Board to diligently implement these objectives towards achieving the mandate of the GWCL”.

Chairman of the board, Ing. Dr Clifford Braimah however says he is determined to partner with other international agencies to run programmes that will aid students tutored to contribute to the water sector.

The sector minister also entreated the board to “support in the regulation of services which are provided by private sector operators to bring sanity into that space, whilst serving as an additional revenue generation stream for management of the affairs of the Institute”.

The Rector of the institute Dr. Zulkarnien Nashiru also expressed his determination to transform the institute into a centre of excellence.