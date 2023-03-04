Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Health Minister, is scheduled to brief Parliament on March 7, on steps being taken to address the shortage of childhood vaccines in the country.

Mr. Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader, said this while presenting the Business Statement of the House for the week ending Friday, March 10.

The Deputy Majority Leader said, in the ensuing week, 32 ministers were expected to attend upon the House to answer questions.

Of the 32 questions, there would be four urgent questions and 28 oral ones.

He appealed to the House’s committees with referrals to expedite work on same for the consideration of the House.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin said the President, in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution, was scheduled to deliver a message on the State of the Nation to Parliament on March 8