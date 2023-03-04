Day one of Citi TV and Citi FM’s Heritage Caravan has been filled with breathtaking moments after patrons embarked on a thrilling mountain hike to the Amedzofe Canopy Walkway in the Volta Region.

This was the first stop for patrons of this Year’s Caravan after patrons set off from Citi TV in Accra on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Prior to setting off to the Volta Region, patrons were treated to some good breakfast amid electrifying music from God’s Gift Brass Band.



The Caravanites journeyed on the Canopy walkway that leads to mount Gemi.

After walking for about 15 minutes from the community of Amedzofe, revellers descended 295 steps to the canopy walkway.

The excited patrons couldn’t hide their joy when they shared their experience with Citi News.

Currently, the Caravan is on its way to the Royal Senchi hotel in the Eastern region, where the day’s activities will be climaxed with dinner and music from the Kwampa band tonight.

The Heritage Caravan, which is part of Citi TV and Citi FM’s Heritage Month, is a week-long road trip that takes participants through various regions of Ghana in order to experience the rich culture, dynamic traditions, and historical snippets of Ghanaian heritage.

