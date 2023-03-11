The Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Saturday, March 11, 2023, took delivery of the first consignment of Measles vaccines, BCG vaccines and Oral Polio Vaccines.

The Ministry of Information in a Facebook post said distribution to various regions and facilities is underway.

The Information Ministry assured that more vaccines are expected in the country in the coming weeks from multiple sources.

The Minister of Health Kwaku Agyemang-Manu addressing Parliament on Thursday, March 9, reiterated his promise that efforts are underway to ensure that vaccines are procured for children in the next few weeks.

“Mr. Speaker, we are expecting to receive vaccines within two to three weeks. We have done all the necessary arrangements and within two to three weeks we should get vaccines. We have done everything to ensure that we get these vaccines earlier, but it will be very difficult for me to tell you exactly when the vaccines will arrive,” Agyemang-Manu said.

The Minority in Parliament had described the shortage of vaccines in the country as a clear indication of the government’s ineptitude.

The group said despite the allocation of about GH¢72 million for the procurement of vaccines, the country has been hit with the outbreak of Measles since October 2022 due to the shortage of vaccines.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 8, expressed concern over the shortage of childhood vaccines in the country.