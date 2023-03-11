Citi TV/Citi FM have been honoured for their tremendous contributions to the promotion of tourism and culture in the Central Region and Ghana at large.

The honour was bestowed on the media house at the 2023 edition of the Osabarimba Royal Awards in January and later presented by the General Manager of Ridge Royal Hotel during the Heritage Caravan.

The awards scheme is an annual Oguaa Traditional Council event initiated by Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II and in partnership with Ridge Royal Hotel.

The scheme seeks to recognize businesses and individuals who support the growth of Cape Coast.

The citation reads “Introducing Cape Coast to the Ghanaian community through Radio and Television. Highlighting Cape Coast with your annual Citi Heritage Caravan program stop-over”.

Handing over a citation to Citi TV/Citi FM, the General Manager of Ridge Royal Hotel, Samuel Obiri Aduama lauded the Heritage Caravan initiative.

“The awards event came off in January, unfortunately, Citi TV/Citi FM was not here, so I just presented the award to you for your contributions to the success of Oguaa traditional area. I presented the award on behalf of Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, Oguaamanhene. Every year Citi FM/Citi TV come with tourists who don’t know Cape Coast getting to know the good parts of Cape Coast.

“Osabarima Kwesi Atta II wants Cape Coast to go back to the limelight. Cape Coast used to be the place that everybody goes, so Osabarima Kwesi Atta II wants to bring it back, under the theme, ‘let’s make Cape Coast great again’. So if Citi TV/Citi FM is helping to bring people to come and see what Cape Coast has, then they deserve an award,” he explained.

Giving reasons for sponsoring the 2023 Heritage Caravan, Mr. Aduama said, “when you come to Cape Coast, the only place you have to go is the Ridge Royal Hotel. And we are happy to receive you over the years, and we will continue to receive you. Ridge Royal Hotel is a full hotel and can stand any hotel in the world, so Citi TV/Citi FM cannot bypass and go anywhere without coming here”.

The Heritage Caravan 2023 is powered by Citi TV in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority with support from Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Hollard Ghana, the European Union, Malta Guinness, Ebony Condoms, GOIL Company Ltd, National Lotteries Authority, Voltic Mineral Water and Colgate Natural Extracts.