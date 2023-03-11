The Caravanites are currently en route to the Assin Manso Slave River site to mark the end of activities for the 2023 edition of the Heritage Caravan.

The 7-day journey has seen patrons explore 14 out of 16 Regions of Ghana with specific visits to tourist sites.

The Heritage Caravan is one of many activities lined up by Citi TV/Citi FM to mark the Heritage Month of March.

The Assin Manso Slave River site was one of the many slave markets for gathering indigenes during the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

The Caravanites in the past 7 days have been touring and experiencing Ghana in diverse ways.

“Today is the last day of the Heritage Caravan, and I’m so happy. Yesterday, March 10, 2023, was my higher height. I have never been to a club before, yesterday I had so much fun with the dance moves and everything. At Eusbett Hotel in Sunyani, I was so happy and at the end of the day, to say Heritage Caravan was exciting is an understatement. It’s everything, Citi TV/Citi FM has done all and the nightclub will continue at Ridge Royal here in Cape Coast, I can’t wait to have the fun I want to have,” one of the patrons recounted.

Another elated patron also remarked, “every day throughout the 7 days has been remarkable and it has exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed every bit of it, but I particularly liked the whole trip especially Mole National park, the fact that we were looking out for the animals and when we saw them, it was an exciting experience”.

The Heritage Caravan 2023 is powered by Citi TV in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority with support from Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Hollard Ghana, the European Union, Malta Guinness, Ebony Condoms, GOIL Company Ltd, National Lotteries Authority, Voltic Mineral Water and Colgate Natural Extracts.