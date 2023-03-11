The former President John Dramani Mahama says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has not only been reckless with the management of the economy, but he does not also exhibit traits of a good leader.

He was reacting to the president’s claim in his State of the Nation Address that his government has not been reckless in the management of the economy, borrowing and spending.

The president, once again, blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war for the troubles of the Ghanaian economy.

President Akufo-Addo also argued that the country is currently servicing debts that were not contracted by his administration, insisting, “we have not been reckless in borrowing and in spending.”

Mr. Mahama disagrees and makes the point that the president is always quick to shift blame instead of taking responsibility.

According to him, that explains why the president does not appreciate the extent of the challenges confronting the country today.

“The first principle of leadership is responsibility. You must take responsibility for every situation and work to solve it. If you are a leader who is always looking for somebody to blame, you will never be able to solve problems”, he noted.

Mr. Mahama who was speaking during an interaction with branch and constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Jema in the Kintampo South Constituency said the Akufo-Addo government has increased the total national debt from 120 billion Ghana Cedis to almost 600 billion Ghana Cedis in about six years.

The former president who is contesting to lead his party to the 2024 elections maintained that the president and his administration have been reckless.

“What is more recklessness than what he and his finance minister have done” he asked.

Mr. Mahama says government’s attention was drawn to the increasing rate of borrowing by the minority in parliament, saying for every budget they brought from 2018 they were cautioned against the overborrowing.

“Even the World Bank told them that you are risking going into debt distress because of too much debt, and they refused to listen. Today, exactly what they were warned against is what has happened. And you will not take responsibility?,” he asked.