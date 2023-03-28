Legendary filmmaker Spike Lee has arrived in Ghana ahead of US Vice President Kamala Harris’ three-day visit to Ghana.

The movie producer and director arrived in Ghana on Sunday, March 27 and was received by the ‘Beyond The Return’ team and the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) Kwesi Agyeman at the Kotoka International Airport.

He was welcomed by some traditional dancers and surrounded by some fans. The Director of the Beyond The Return secretariat, Annabelle Renee who was also at the airport said, “The last time we met, I told him I was about to move to Ghana. Now he’s here in Ghana, and I got to welcome him at the airport.”

Shelton Jackson popularly known as Spike Lee’s work has continually explored race relations, issues within the black community, the role of media in contemporary life, urban crime and poverty, and other political issues.