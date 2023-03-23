Former finance minister and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has submitted his nomination form at the National Democratic Congress headquarters in Accra.

So far, three of his opponents, John Mahama, former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu, and businessman Ernest Kwaku Krobeah have also filed their nomination forms.

Dr. Duffuor also a former governor of the Bank of Ghana is running to compete in the May 13 presidential primaries of the opposition party ahead of the 2024 elections.

His campaign team members and supporters were at the party headquarters to watch the presentation.

According to the aspirant, he is committed to serving the party when he filed his nomination.

“I commit myself to serve the NDC and Ghana in making sure that we restore hope and national pride in Ghanaians and putting our economy back, not only on recovery, but also prosperity. It is doable because we have done that before. NDC will do it again. There are tears in the eyes of Ghanaians and pain in the heart of Ghanaians because of how our economy has been mismanaged.”

The former Bank of Ghana Governor has said that Ghana’s dwindling economy will see a massive recovery within two years if he becomes president.

Dr. Duffuor has been touting the NDC’s achievements indicating that the Nana Addo-led government has worsened the economy through excessive borrowing and bad fiscal management.

He has thus promised to revive the economy if he is given the nod.

Duffuor best man for the job

A former Deputy Health Minister and member of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s campaign team, Rojo Mettle-Nunoo has said Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is the best man to lead the NDC into the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Mettle-Nunoo feels the only person with the ability to rescue Ghana from the economic mess it finds itself in is Dr. Duffuor.

“The current challenges of governance in the country border on leadership and also on the aspirations of Ghanaians and protecting the vulnerable and I seriously believe that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is the best person to achieve that”, he told Citi News.

The former lead witness for the NDC’s election petition said the track record of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor put him ahead of all the other competitors in the party’s flagbearership race.

“His track record as Governor of the Bank of Ghana and other positions he had occupied made Rawlings trust him to make him his Finance Minister. As Minister of Finance, Mills also recognized him and due to his intellect, the Mills government never borrowed from any external source”.

“This is a man of integrity, and he is the man that the grassroots of the NDC and Ghana need now. He makes economic sense, and he makes macroeconomics sense… The best person who can take us [Ghana] out of this economic quagmire is Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.”

“The grassroots know his calibre and know his capabilities and once he gets the nod, he will change the economic fortunes of the country,” Mr. Mettle-Nunoo further stressed.