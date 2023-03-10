The Mponua Gyaasehene of Pankese Nana Kwasi Addo II has urged parents and caretakers in Pankese and adjoining communities in the Eastern Region to invest in the education of their wards to help transform their lives in the future.

According to the development chief who is on a mission to assist all schools in the area with the provision of a community library and other teaching and learning materials, the only way the poverty gap can be bridged is to invest in the education of students in rural communities.

In an interview with Citi News after organizing a special event for schools in the enclave to commemorate the country’s 66th Independence Day celebration, Nana Kwasi Addo II called on parents in the community to channel all their energies into educating their children.

“I was given an invitation to attend the national celebration in Ho, but I thought it wise to organize a match and awards for my constituents to also have a feel about the Independence Day celebration and also encourage them to stick to education. If you see the look and joy on the faces of the students and their parents you should know how proud and happy they were,” he said.

He added, “I want to use this opportunity to urge all parents in our community and other towns to put all their resources into securing good education for their children, especially the girl child. The rate at which young girls are getting pregnant should be a concern for all. And the boys also should desist from engaging in illegal mining and concentrate on their books and schools. I want to construct a library for the community. I have donated computers to all the schools in the community. I have provided mechanized boreholes and desks for the schools and community and I want to call on other community members who are in the diaspora to assist us to elevate the community”.

On his part, the Assemblyman for Pankese electoral area, Bernet Boateng called on parents to support the effort of the central government.

“First of all I want to express our gratitude to Nana Kwasi Addo II for all his support over the years and appeal to parents to also complement government’s efforts in education by providing the basic things their wards need in school to help improve their lives in future. Government is providing free education, but parents should be able to provide some books, uniforms, trunks and food for their wards,” he said.