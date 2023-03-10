Some residents of Wa today, March 10, massed up at the forecourt of the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council to demand the release of the body of a 28-year-old man who was allegedly killed by police on March 8.

The residents who are mostly youth also demanded that the police should clear the deceased of any wrongdoing before the body is released for burial.

Some personnel of the anti-robbery unit of the Ghana Police Service killed the young man, Abubakari Shahid for allegedly being part of a robbery syndicate.

The angry residents however insist the deceased was innocent of the crime he has been accused of.

The Regional Police Command is yet to make an official statement on the allegations.