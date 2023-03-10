A Deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency and MP aspirant for Ablekuma Central, Jefferson Kwamena Sackey has launched a health scheme he calls “Jefferson Care” aimed at addressing the health challenges of residents of the Ablekuma Central Constituency.

The Jefferson Care initiative will undertake health projects in the area including the construction of health facilities and the renovation of dilapidated ones.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, Jefferson Sackey said “the well-being of the constituents is very important to me. A healthy Ablekuma Central is a wealthy one so l brought up this initiative to help the community health-wise.”

The initiative took off with the registration of over 1000 constituents unto the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Jefferson Sackey said “the NHIS card has become an important device in Ghana now. With the card you can access healthcare anywhere, so it’s important people are enrolled on the scheme”.

Since declaring his intention to contest the NPP’s Parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 election, Jefferson Sackey has rolled out a number of initiatives to win the hearts and minds of the NPP delegates in the constituency.

He recently donated over three thousand exercise books to NPP Polling Station Executives for onward distribution to their wards in schools and a donation of a new motorbike to the constituency office.

Not too long ago, he presented an amount of ten thousand Ghana cedis to the Abossey Okai NPP welfare fund and promised to make similar presentations to all 7 electoral areas in the constituency.