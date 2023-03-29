The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, says it will be politically suicidal if the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo decides not to append his signature to the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill after Parliament passes it.

According to the MP, if the President fails to assent to the bill otherwise known as the Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, two-thirds of members of Parliament can vote in favour of the bill to be passed into law.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Samuel George indicated that failure to approve the bill will be an indictment on the government.

“The President will be requested by Parliament to sign the bill into law. It will be politically suicidal, and it will mark the sound of a dead mill on his abysmal government if he said he was not going to sign that bill into law. That will be the beginning of the collapse of his government and his legacy. And so I don’t want to have that thought because I think that his advisers and handlers will advise him accordingly,” the Ningo Prampram MP said.

President Akufo-Addo during a joint press conference he had with US Vice President, Kamala Harris at the Jubilee House on Monday, disclosed that his government had intervened to modify the current anti-LGBTQ Bill.

Kamala Harris also tried to belittle Ghana’s efforts to pass the anti-LGBTQ bill.

Incensed over the comments, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin lambasted Akufo-Addo and Kamala Harris describing the comments as undemocratic.

“As the Vice President of the USA, Kamala Harris did yesterday, these things should not be tolerated, that is undemocratic. What is democracy? That someone should have to dictate to me what is good and what is bad? Unheard of, because we have decided to devalue ourselves and go begging? Come on, we have more than enough. God has created more than enough for every person, the Bill will be passed,” Bagbin added.