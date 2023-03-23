Dwellers of shacks and container shops erected along parts of the Kanda Highway in Accra were seen Tuesday morning salvaging their belongings after their structures were razed by officers from Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly.

The locations where the exercise was carried out included the former Workers Brigade, areas close to the NADMO Headquarters and around the Ghana National Mosque Complex.

Mr Nii Armah Ashitey, the Coordinating Director of the Assembly, who was present at the scene of the demolition exercise declined to comment.

Some affected persons accused the Assembly of not giving them adequate notice of the Tuesday morning demolition.

“Just this morning I received a call that our containers are being demolished,” Mr Ali Attakorah who worked at an auto repair shop affected by the exercise said.