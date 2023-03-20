The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced that shops that were not affected by the fire outbreak at the new Kejetia market will be reopened for business Tuesday, March 21.

The board of the market also known as the Kumasi City Markets Limited on March 19, directed that the entire market should be closed for one more week starting Monday, March 20.

But speaking to the traders after inspecting the fire scene on March 20, the Vice President stated that, “you are all worried that you are not working now because the market is closed. I have had some talks with GNFS so tomorrow, March 21, you will start working. I’ve spoken with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo this morning before coming here. He told me to inform you that traders whose shops were affected will be supported”.

Following the incident, the facility was reopened after 12 noon the next day and was later closed down for three days for further assessment.

Traders at the market had vowed to defy the directive for the facility to be closed for one more week.

According to the leadership of the traders, together with transport operators, they will go to the facility and engage in their usual activities despite the board’s directive.

About 33 shops out of 8000 shops were said to have been destroyed by the inferno which gutted the market last week.