The Electricity Company of Ghana has disconnected power to the Keta Municipal Health directorate which also houses a vaccine storage facility for the municipality.

This forms part of a nationwide revenue mobilization exercise being undertaken by the power distributor to recover over 5 billion cedis from its debtors.

The disconnection in Keta has sparked fears that essential vaccines including the recently received vaccines to prevent the three childhood killer diseases are at risk of going bad after some time.

This is in spite of the government classifying some health facilities, including vaccine stores, operating theatres, medical laboratories, designated pharmacies and consulting rooms, as essential and strategic where power outage must not occur.

Earlier in the week the task force disconnected Fabrimetal Company over a GH₵28 million debt after an inconclusive engagement with management.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has noted that it won’t spare any private company, state institutions, or residential properties that have failed to pay bills.

According to the manager of external communications, Laila Abubakari, ECG owes its power producers over $5 billion, a situation that puts the company in an uncomfortable position not to go after its debtors.