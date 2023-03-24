A Human Resource practitioner, Ambrose Edwin Nsarkoh has filed to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress in the Obuasi West Constituency.

The election is slated for Saturday, 13th May 2023.

In an interview with the media, Mr. Nsarkoh who is poised to wrestle the seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) disclosed that he is the right person to lead the party hence the delegates should give him the mantle.

Ambrose Nsarkoh is going into the competition in an anticipation of a fierce contest against Faustilove Appiah Kannin who represented the party in the constituency in the 2020 polls.

He reiterated his resolve to bring development to Obuasi.

To achieve this, Mr. Nsarkoh said he will adopt youth development and youth support policies and programmes.

He said “key to my ambition is to secure jobs for the teaming unemployed youth who I believe deserve more than what they are getting now. I have a track record in securing jobs for the youth. I will lead the charge to secure jobs for the youth irrespective of your qualifications”.

On agriculture, the former student of the University of Ghana, Legon insisted that he will make sure Obuasi regains its lost glory as an acclaimed orange-producing city and also establish a supply chain system for agricultural produce in Obuasi. This he said is intended to create employment and prevent post-harvest losses.

Tracing his longstanding roots in the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Nsarkoh said “late P.V Obeng is my grandfather together with Professor Nsarko who was the first MP in Obuasi, I am from Adansi and NDC is literally in my blood and the people gathered here are not from any party, but they are all NDC members so don’t give attention to people who question my allegiance to the NDC”.

Ambrose Nsarko also handed over the NDC office he renovated to the party chairman, Alhaji Karim Seidu. The NDC chairman in the Obuasi West Constituency lauded Ambrose Nsarkoh for renovating the facility.

Receiving the nomination forms, Alhaji Karim Seidu said that two people have submitted their forms and the party is preparing to submit the forms to the regional headquarters of the NDC.

He said the party is prepared to reconcile both parties involved immediately after the elections.