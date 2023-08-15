The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Henry Boakye Yiadom, has filed his nomination forms to seek a second term in Parliament.

Speaking to journalists in Akwatia after successfully filing his nomination, Yiadom said that even as an opposition Member of Parliament, he has initiated visible developments.

As of the deadline for filing nominations for constituencies where the party has withheld its primaries, Akwatia being one of them, Yiadom is the only candidate who has filed his nomination papers.

Party members and supporters thronged to the party office to support the MP.

Mr. Yiadom told journalists that he has made a lot of developmental changes in the constituency.

He called on party supporters and constituents to help him achieve victory in the upcoming election.

Some party supporters who spoke to journalists said that their MP has had a positive impact on their communities, and that they need him to continue his work in the face of the turbulence in the Akwatia constituency.