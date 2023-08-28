A 28-year-old woman, identified as Maame Mra from Sefwi Dwinase-Akurase in the Sefwi Wiawso municipality of the Western North Region, has mysteriously died in an accident.

Earlier reports suggested that the deceased was involved in a motorbike accident after visiting her police boyfriend at Sefwi Mpomam.

However, some undisclosed sources have revealed that the victim had a heated argument with her boyfriend after they returned from Mpomam to Dwinase, and that her police boyfriend subsequently stabbed her.

After this discovery, some residents of Sefwi Dwinase clashed with the police when they visited the victim’s family.

Some eyewitnesses say that the police vehicle was badly damaged as residents angrily pelted stones at the police and their vehicles.

Meanwhile, the motorbike rider and the police officer have been arrested to assist with the investigation.

Narrating the incident to the media, Nana Bafeli, a chief linguist of Sefwi Dwinase, said, “It was a terrible sight. All the police officers in the area came, but they couldn’t control the angry crowd. Everyone knew the deceased, so the residents were very angry. We had to speak to the residents to calm down in order to not jeopardize the investigation. We assured them to be patient because the police will definitely uncover the truth.”