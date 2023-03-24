The leadership of the National Democratic Congress in the Eastern Region has denied allegations made by former Member of Parliament for Upper Manya Krobo that his attempts to submit forms were unsuccessful.

The former legislator, Jeff Tetteh Kavianu claims that the constituency office where he was supposed to present his forms has been deliberately locked since Monday, with executives refusing to respond to phone calls.

However, the NDC’s Regional Secretary, Baba Jamal Konneh, tells Citi News that the party has no intention of barring any aspirant from running.

“The NDC needs power, and so we don’t want a situation where someone will feel that we treated him unfairly. We want that kind of unity and cohesion to wrestle power from the NPP so we are actually trying our best. We have entreated every constituency election committee to treat every aspirant fairly without trying to be biased.”

He also stated that if the former lawmaker so desires, he may seek intervention at the national level.

“The party has a hierarchy, so he can go to national executives and talk to them. We work on the instructions of national so if they ask us to take his forms we will because we have no option. We are here to serve everybody”, he added.