A flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who is also a former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu, has officially filed his nomination form at the party’s headquarters to contest in the flagbearership race which will take place on May 13.

Mr. Bonsu is seeking to lead the NDC as flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

His Special Aide, Mohammed Alhassan submitted the form on his behalf on Wednesday, March 22.

He was accompanied by some supporters who were blowing vuvuzela amidst drumming and dancing.

Addressing journalists after the submission of the nomination form, Mr. Bonsu said, “I want to thank my team for having time to come and receive me today. I appreciate all that you have done. It’s one party in the NDC, we have to do things together, the common enemy we are all looking for is not any individual in the party so that we can go and break the golden fleece come 2024. Thank you very much for having me here this afternoon”.