The maiden edition of the Ghana Business League Awards (GBLA) is set to take place on Friday, May 12th, 2023 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

Under the theme, “Celebrating leading businesses and benchmarking incredible business acumen”, the event will see prestigious Ghanaian companies in the Manufacturing, Supply and Service industries celebrated and honoured for distinguishing themselves and making impacts in their respective industries in the year under review.

Organised by Maven Communications, the award ceremony will bring together corporate institutions and industries for networking opportunities while recognizing their tireless journey of hard work, outstanding achievements, and significant impacts in the Ghanaian society.

The project which is the first of its kind has a wide range of categories to recognize including Business Leader of the year (Mining), Telecommunications, Agribusiness & Agrochemicals outstanding achievements in Management, New Products and Services, Entrepreneurship, Brand and Marketing and many more.

The ceremony is an integrated and hierarchical business award with a jury made up of a cross-section of prominent business professionals, marketing consultants, well-learned figures in education, and in the media.

The awarding board is chaired by Mr. Stephen Djaba, who is also a Board Member of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA), and the National Nuclear Research Institute (NNRI) of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission. Other members include Mr. Evans Hockey, Board Secretary, and Management Consultant and Lecturer, Hon. Gorge Boahen Oduro, Former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Mrs. Melvina Amoafo, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Central Securities Depositories (GH) Ltd., Dr. Edward Amporful, Chief Pharmacist Cocoa Clinic, Madam Peggy Ama Donkor, Manager – Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and Mr. Seth Nagai, Deputy Procurement Manager of COCOBOD, Chartered Member- Institute of Procurement and Supply UK and a Chartered member – Institute of Logistics and Transport, UK.

Award Procedure

The awards are open to all business organizations operating in Ghana, whether large or small, public or private, operating for profit or non-profit purposes.

To be eligible to compete, an organization must be legally registered and operate within the borders of Ghana, have an identifiable physical location, and be a registered tax and SSNIT contributor.

The awarding process which began with research and evaluation for potential awardees, started on September 1st, 2022, and ended on January 31st, 2023. The ranking of the business league table by the awarding board and stakeholders took place from February 1st to February 28th, 2023.

The selection criteria included market share, customer service, innovation, goodwill and overall business growth and sustainability.

Benchmarking and Standardizing

Participating in the Ghana Business League Awards provides businesses the opportunity to benchmark their organizations’ success against their peers and industry standards in order to identify areas for significant improvement.

The award ceremony also offers numerous advantages to businesses, including boosting public confidence in their organizations and their products and services, enabling their organization to obtain an external evaluation, confirmation and assessment of their current position, and gaining further exposure by leveraging their award recognition across all internal marketing strategies, including emails and websites.

Event Organizers and Endorsement

The Organizers of the event are Maven Communications, The Awards is Endorse by Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and University College of Management Studies.